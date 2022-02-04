EASYJET FIXES FLIGHT DAY TO PORTO SANTO. CALL WILL TAKE PLACE ON THURSDAYS AND SUNDAYS

Easyjet corrected, yesterday afternoon, the day of the week on which it will fly between Porto and Porto Santo. Instead of the call taking place on Wednesdays and Saturdays, it will take place on Thursdays and Sundays.

It is recalled that, as JM promptly reported, the British airline announced today that from next May it will connect the golden island to the city of Invicta twice a week, until October.

TAP also starts weekly connections to the island from March, increasing to daily flights through the summer months.

