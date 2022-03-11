FEBRUARY WITH ALMOST 14 THOUSAND NOTIFIED WITH COVID-19 IN MADEIRA

So my average of 400-500 cases a day is pretty spot-on, and cases are rising again this month, with most days being over 700 cases at the moment.

In February, 13,971 positive cases of covid-19 were reported in Madeira and 38 deaths.

Information released earlier this afternoon by Bruna Gouveia, regional deputy director for Health, at a press conference that is still taking place at the Regional Secretariat for Health and Civil Protection to take stock of the epidemiological situation.

In the initiative, which also includes the presence of the regional director of Health and the regional secretary of Health, he said that the testing carried out in Madeira corresponds to the date of 2 and a half million (SESARAM and private) in full.

