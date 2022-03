๐Ÿ˜‚๐Ÿ˜‚๐Ÿ˜‚ Pity a bus didn’t hit it…

The promotional logo for the image of Madeira, which is in Praรงa do Povo, was ‘pushed’ by the wind to the south lane of Avenida do Mar.

The bad weather conditions that are felt are causing small occurrences all over the island.

From Jornal Madeira

