FIREFIGHTERS AND POLICE SEARCH FOR VEHICLE THAT CRASHED THIS MORNING IN SANTANA

Several members of Santana’s Volunteer Firefighters, accompanied by PSP agents, are currently traveling along the regional road that connects Santana to São Jorge, where a vehicle is reported to have gone into a ravine this morning.

The alert was given by popular. The road in question, in an area called ‘pontos brancos’, is considered dangerous.

The vehicle has not yet been found, the search team has so far found only one number plate. The large vegetation in the place is making the work of firefighters and PSP difficult, and it is not known how many occupants would be in the vehicle and if they are still inside it.

JM will continue to follow up on the case and will provide more information as soon as possible.

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...