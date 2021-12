Madeira, which is testing 30,000 a day, has not yet detected cases of the Ómicron variant, as guaranteed by the regional secretary for Health and Civil Protection.

Pedro Ramos, who speaks to journalists in the auditorium of the Regional Secretariat for Health and Civil Protection, says that Madeira continues to send samples to the Ricardo Jorge Institute and if any situation is discovered, “we will see if further measures are needed”.

From Jornal Madeira

