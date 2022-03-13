Recommended walking routes in Madeira closed this Monday

Please take care over the next week, not only Monday. If you plan to walk later in the week, there could well be landslides, loose rocks, flooded pathways and so on, so make sure you stick to the advise given, and don’t become one of those stupid people who will ignore it and get themselves into trouble, or even lose your life.

From Diário Notícias Below

The Institute of Forests and Nature Conservation determined the closure of all recommended walking routes in the Autonomous Region of Madeira, as well as the support infrastructure for them. This measure takes effect this Monday.

The reason is the bad weather forecasts for the Madeira archipelago, namely the passage of the ‘Célia’ depression.

“In the same way, it advises against carrying out any activity in forestry space while maintaining the weather alerts issued by the Competent Authorities, namely the orange alert for wind in the highlands and mountainous areas and alert for scrupulous compliance with the guidelines / recommendations issued”, refers to a note sent to the media.

Also to keep away from coastal areas where the sea and waves will be very unpredictable, a man has already lost his life this week due to a wave, and the situation is only going to get worse from tomorrow.

