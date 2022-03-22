SKY PRINCESS SAYS GOODBYE TO THE PORT OF FUNCHAL TO THE SOUND OF THE BARCO DO AMOR SONG. SEE THE VIDEO

The cruise ship Sky Princess said goodbye this Monday to Porto do Funchal to the sound of the opening musical theme of the series ‘The Love Boat’, O Barco do Amor in Portuguese translation.

The moment, captured on video by Luís Fernandes, is already a tradition of Princess Cruises ships , as vessels from the same company were used in the filming of the iconic North American series of the 70s and 80s.

It should be noted that Pontinha receives the Sky Princess ship again on April 5th, the date on which six ships are expected at the port of Funchal.

