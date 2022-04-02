Big fire at the Pingo Doce warehouse in São Martinho

A large fire is active at the Pingo Doce warehouse in São Martinho. The flames are being fought by three corporations: Sapadores do Funchal, Madeiran Volunteer Firefighters and Câmara de Lobos Firefighters.

The fire generated a lot of smoke, which rises hundreds of meters and is visible throughout Funchal. Explosions were also heard, most likely caused by the many equipment in the warehouse.

In the meantime, the PSP has created a security perimeter to keep the many people who have moved into the area away.

Thanks to Lexi for the leading photo and photos below.

