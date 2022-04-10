Man identified in Madeira with 187 pieces of ivory

Elements of the National Republican Guard (GNR) identified a man, in Madeira, for possession of 187 ornamental pieces in ivory, without certification, in a commercial store in Funchal, the territorial command of this region said today.

In the note, it is mentioned that this material was detected in an inspection operation aimed at repressing situations of trafficking, exploitation and commercialization of parts within the scope of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES)

The seized ivory has “approximately 1.4 kilos” and the 36-year-old man was the subject of the respective infraction notice, sent to the Institute for the Conservation of Nature and Forests, whose fine can amount to 24 thousand euros, is mentioned in the same document.

The GNR indicates that this action was reinforced by the Environmental Crimes and Offenses Investigation Center (NICCOA) of the Madeira Nature and Environment Protection Service (SEPNA).

From Diário Notícias

