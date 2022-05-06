Friday FotoTobi Hughes·6th May 2022Madeira News Thanks to Michael for this great photo. I have a different picture for your Friday photo series. This is the big waterfall that ends in Calhau da Lapa experienced in canyoning style. Greetings, Michael, Casa Vento Madeira Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related