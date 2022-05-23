Technical problem forces plane to diverge to Madeira

The TAP flight TP1557, which departed Lisbon and headed for the island of São Vicente, in Cape Verde, was forced to divert to Madeira. A technical problem detected during the flight forced a change of route.

The plane landed at Madeira International Airport – Cristiano Ronaldo around 2:10 pm. The situation in question must be evaluated by the technicians who are at the Madeira airport, who will then decide on the plan to resume the trip.

The flight left Lisbon at 11:13 am and was due to land in Cape Verde about two hours later.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...