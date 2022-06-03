Notice to Walkers – Vereda do Areeiro closed due to landslide

The PR1 Vereda do Areeiro pedestrian route is closed due to a landslide that occurred this morning in an area after the second tunnel towards Areeiro/Ruivo, approximately 30 minutes from the arrival at the Pico Ruivo house, informed the Institute of Forests and Conservation. from nature.

“The passage thus becomes dangerous and slippery, with the collapse having dragged the existing posts and protection cables in the area”, informed the IFCN, adding that signs will be placed informing of the closure at the entry and exit points of the routes.

From Diário Notícias

