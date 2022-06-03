Funchal Book Fair is back

Funchal Book Fair is backTobi Hughes·3rd June 2022Madeira News The 48th edition of the event officially opens this afternoon, on Avenida Arriaga, where it will run until the 12th of June with a vast program. Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related