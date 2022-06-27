REGIONAL HEALTH DOES NOT FORESEE FOR NOW TO DROP THE USE OF MASK IN PUBLIC TRANSPORT

The regional director of Health does not foresee, in the near future, that the use of a mask in public transport will no longer be mandatory.

In statements to journalists, before the opening session of the refresher course in obstetrics at SESARAM, Herberto Jesus did not commit to dates for the relief of this measure.

“Right now, we are using the precautionary principle”, he said, defending that the use of this object for those who have symptoms should always be maintained.

“In an ideal scenario, with no increase in cases and no mortality, we can think of other types of measures”, he said, reinforcing that the mask is to keep for the symptomatic.

