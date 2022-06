Madeira and Porto Santo continue to have a very high level of ultraviolet radiation this Saturday.

According to the Instituto Português do Mar e da Atmosfera, Madeira is at level 10 and Porto Santo at level 9, so special care is required.

Thus, the IPMA advises the use of sunglasses with UV filter, hat, t-shirt, parasol, sunscreen and that children are not exposed to the sun.

From Diário Notícias