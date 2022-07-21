Between July, 30th to 31st, Quinta Magnolia’s gardens is the centre stage of another edition of the “Classics at Magnolia”, an event which showcases a unique heritage recognized across borders.
Classics at Magnolia” is an event which combines the cultural aspect with the recreational component, a display of “well-maintained” private classic cars by collectors in the Region, due to their interest in vehicles from other times.
This event features several classic vehicles as well as “extras”dressed in classic style, taking” visitors back in time.
The Region currently holds more than two thousand classic cars in good condition.