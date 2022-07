Thanks to Miguel Jardim for these photos.

Please find attached 3 photographs taken by my Nikon. I was on the terrace (Porto Moniz – NW facing SE) waiting for the moon glow & rise just after 22:25. And what a spectacular!

Then the spattered cloud formation created sorts of excitement I love the deep colours caused from deflection heat off the ground, into the air. It’s for this reason why moon rise and sunsets reflect hues of colours and looks more magnified.

Like this: Like Loading...