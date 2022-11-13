NIGHT OF ROBBERIES IN PRAÇA DO CARMO

A cafeteria and a restaurant were the target of robberies during the early hours of this Sunday in Praça do Carmo, in the heart of Funchal.

In the cafeteria, the robbers broke the glass on the door in order to invade the space, from which they took the case back and some bottles.

From what JM has learned, a restaurant located next to the aforementioned cafeteria was also robbed during the night, with them breaking into the establishment through the warehouse located at the back.

The PSP was called to the scene and took care of the occurrence.

From Jornal Madeira

