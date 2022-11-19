THE FIRST HOTEL OF THE PESTANA GROUP IS FROM MADEIRA AND ONE OF THE MOST ‘COVETED’

Tobi Hughes·
Madeira News

Pestana celebrate 50 years.

With a breathtaking view over the bay of Funchal, the Pestana Carlton Madeira was the first hotel of the Pestana empire. Despite its 50 years of existence, this hotel continues to ‘do the cards’.

Dionísio Pestana himself says so. The chairman of the group rejoiced today, in Câmara de Lobos, during a lunch with journalists, for the fact that the hotel is in the top 3 of the ‘performance’ of the group’s hotels, competing with the other hotel units as a whole.

The hotel unit that started the dream of Manuel Pestana, founder of the Pestana Hotel Group, is one of the most sought after by guests, with its location and stunning view also contributing to this.

From Jornal Madeira

2 Responses

  1. As the Pestana Carlton has been the only Pestana hotel open throughout the pandemic, it’s not surprising it’s doing better than the others, which were largely closed!

    Reply

  2. Absolutely agree with the Chairman’s comments. We first went to the “Sheraton” for our honeymoon and every year since for our Anniversary. Now we are retired, it’s now 3 or 4 times a year. It’s always a pleasure to stay at the Carlton. What a brilliant breakfast and excellent staff.
    Many congratulations! Here’s to the next 50 years!
    (No I am not being paid to post this)

    Reply

