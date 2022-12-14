14 TONS OF GARBAGE COLLECTED AT FUNCHAL MARKET NIGHT

The mayor of Funchal, Pedro Calado, has just made a positive assessment at Noite do Mercado, 2022 edition. In terms of the environment, the mayor said that the city is already practically clean.

Furthermore, Pedro Calado notes the strong influx of people at the Night of the Market, which is why he added to journalists that it was a “fantastic” night, with no major incidents.

Compared to previous years, the president mentions that there was less garbage, also a result of the citizens’ awareness of reuse.

The mayor Pedro Calado was accompanied by the Councilor for the Environment, Nádia Coelho.

“Our entire team started working at 4:30 am and by 5:20 am they were already down here”, underlined Pedro Calado, who told journalists that 130 people were involved in this cleaning operation.

“The city is clean of what happened last night”, he assured, stating that this model is to be repeated next year.

The cleaning work continues until 20:00 on December 24th.

