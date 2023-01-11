Three ships fill the port of Funchal

Today, the port of Funchal has three ships at anchor, two of which arrived this sunny Wednesday morning.

The ‘AIDAsol’, which has been there since yesterday and will remain for a few more hours, leaves at the end of the afternoon (6 pm) with 1,749 passengers and 589 crew on this cruise that will head to Fuerteventura, in the Canary Islands.

Today, even before sunrise (7:00 am), the ‘MSC Magnifica’ arrived from Cádiz, in the south of Spain, and is heading to Mindelo, in Cape Verde, at 5:30 pm.

This ship, which is cruising around the world, started in Civitavecchia, Italy, on the 4th of January and will end in the same port on the 30th of April, after calling at 43 ports.

The ship has capacity for up to 3,000 passengers and 1,038 crew in its 294 meters long and 32 meters wide, and has the curiosity of having the renowned Italian actress Sophia Loren, currently 88 years old, as godmother.

Finally, the smallest of the three arrived, the ‘Ambience’, which docked at 8:00 am also coming from a Spanish port, but to the north, Vigo, and will also head to the other side of the Atlantic, Bridgetown, at 8:00 pm.

The ship will visit some of the main ports of the Caribbean, before heading to this side, but through Ponta Delgada, and ending up in the port of Tilbury, the largest port in the London region, only on the 16th of February.

The ‘Ambience’ has capacity for up to 1,915 passengers and 660 crew, measuring 345 meters long and 32 meters wide.

From Diário Notícias

