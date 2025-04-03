Family members say child’s death was “nothing more than a tragic accident”

The death of the 5-year-old boy, which occurred last night at the Castelejo site, in Estreito de Câmara de Lobos, was apparently “a tragic accident”.

The information was given to DIÁRIO, on site, by a family member of the child, who explained the circumstances in which everything supposedly happened.

According to this family member, the boy was playing early in the evening when he said he was going to get a toy from the car. This person explained that, after noticing the delay, the father went to look for his son and ended up making the terrible discovery: the boy had gotten his head stuck by his neck when he involuntarily pressed the button to close the window of the car door, which led to fatal asphyxiation, without anyone noticing the situation in time to prevent the occurrence.

This is a tragedy in the family and in the neighborhood, as expressed by the family member, saying that this was a loved boy and very well treated by everyone, he lamented, visibly shaken, as was the entire population living in that place in Estreito de Câmara de Lobos.

As previously reported by DIÁRIO, and as is standard procedure in similar situations, the Judicial Police were on the ground to investigate the circumstances of the death to confirm that it was all an accident.

When the Câmara de Lobos Volunteer Firefighters arrived at the scene, the child was found to be lying unconscious on the floor. The firefighters immediately began resuscitation procedures, which continued until a team from the Rapid Intervention Medical Team (EMIR) arrived.

EMIR professionals took over the resuscitation attempts, but after several minutes of effort, the team doctor ordered the maneuvers to be suspended and the child was taken to hospital. However, despite all the care provided, death was declared.

From Diário Notícias

