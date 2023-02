The contract for the Rehabilitation of the Support Structures of the Road Platform of the ER 101, next to the airport pier, should be concluded in August, said the President of the Regional Government.

Miguel Albuquerque was this afternoon at the site, in Santa Cruz, where the rehabilitation of the recreational pier is also taking place. In total, around 7 million euros are being invested in the two works, the pier being around 900 thousand euros.

From Jornal Madeira

