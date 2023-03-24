Friday FotoTobi Hughes·24th March 2023Friday FotoMadeira News Thanks to Margaret Beaumont for these photos. A couple of photos taken on 14 January 2023: The altar in the parish church of Sāo Bento, and a sausage tree (kigelia africana?) – both in Ribeira Brava. Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related