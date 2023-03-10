TOURISTS RISK THEIR LIVES BECAUSE OF A PHOTOGRAPH AT MIRADOURO DO GUINDASTE

Despite the physical warnings, tourists and locals risk their lives to take a photo from the top of the slope of the Miradouro do Guindaste, located in Faial, municipality of Santana.

The Guindaste Viewpoint is visited every day, and tourists are the ones most looking for the brand new infrastructure.

There they record images from the top of a cliff known to be a tourist spot due to the beautiful views over the sea. However, there are those who dare to leave the glass platforms, on the escarpment nailed on the north coast of the island, to take a simple photo, without security.

There are those who go to the highest point, covering meters at the top of the escarpment, where an incident can mean a tragedy.

