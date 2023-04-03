NETFLIX PROMOTES MADEIRA IN THE UK

Madeira is the first Portuguese destination to use this new Netflix feature – subscription with advertising -, specifically in the UK market, focusing on promoting the destination, also through the streaming platform.

Being, for now, an option that is only available in some markets, the objective is to take advantage of the predisposition of subscribers to be impacted by advertisements, thus reinforcing the positioning of the Visit Madeira brand among the public and contributing to keep the destination in the Top of Mind for the UK traveller, which remains one of the most relevant markets for tourism in the Region.

Eduardo Jesus, President of the Madeira Promotion Association, says: “We like to innovate in everything we do and this form of communication and reaching the public is a unique opportunity to stand out as a tourist destination of choice. The United Kingdom is one of the main outbound markets in the Region, but we believe that, by using this new channel, which is also new for subscribers, we will reach other markets”.

“Vive Madeira entirely / Experience Madeira for yourself ” is the motto of the destination’s new campaign for this year, which invites you to be in person on the islands of the Portuguese archipelago and experience everything that the Autonomous Region has to offer. This unique concept that invites you to discover Madeira beyond advertisements and social networks will also be the motto for this campaign that is now also coming to life on the popular streaming platform .

Netflix’s new ad-supported subscription method is available in 12 countries as of November 2022, but Portugal is not yet included.

The campaign was created by the Bar Ogilvy agency, and the communication strategy and planning was carried out by the Nova Expressão media agency.

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...