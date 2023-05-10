Wind increased this afternoon

After a less windy morning, which allowed for several landings, Madeira Airport is again with problems this Wednesday.

Early in the afternoon, the Condor plane, which had come from the Canary Islands, was diverted again to Porto Santo due to the strong wind that was blowing in Santa Cruz, later heading towards the European continent. Soon after, an easyJet flight from London was diverted to Porto Santo and at the moment there are several planes circling around looking for a window of opportunity to take to the runway.

The maximum gust at the airport was 89 km/h at 4:40 am.

As the DIÁRIO reported in Monday’s print edition, the wind should blow strong until the weekend.

The next days are not looking great, Thursday afternoon through the whole of Friday we could continue to see problems.

From Diário Notícias

