IPMA PREDICTS FOR TOMORROW THUNDERSTORMS AND WIND UP TO 110 KM/H IN MADEIRA

The Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere predicts worsening weather conditions for tomorrow, warning that wind gusts could reach 110 km/h.

In the forecast that the institute makes available on the official portal, it is mentioned that this Tuesday, in the Region, the sky will be very cloudy or overcast, decreasing in cloudiness from mid-afternoon.

The rain will be heavy and persistent at times, especially on the southern slopes, in the western part of the island of Madeira and in the highlands, decreasing in intensity and frequency from mid-afternoon.

The IPMA also adds that there are “favorable conditions for the occurrence of thunderstorms” and that the wind will blow “moderate to strong (30 to 45 km/h) from the south quadrant, with gusts of up to 90 km/h, especially in the extreme east and west from the island of Madeira, blowing hard (40 to 55 km/h) in the highlands, with gusts of up to 110 km/h, decreasing in intensity from the end of the afternoon”.

For the Funchal region, the forecast is similar. “Sky very cloudy or overcast, decreasing cloudiness from mid-afternoon”.

The rain will be heavy and persistent at times, decreasing in intensity and frequency from mid-afternoon. As in the rest of the archipelago, there are favorable conditions for the occurrence of thunderstorms in Funchal.

As for the wind, it will be “moderate to strong (30 to 40 km/h) from the south quadrant, sometimes with gusts of up to 80 km/h until the end of the afternoon, decreasing in intensity from the end of the afternoon”. Regarding the state of the sea, the IPMA states that, on the north coast, the waves will be from the north quadrant with 1 meter and, on the south coast, they will be from the south/southwest with 1.5 to 2.5 meters, being temporarily 2.5 to 3 meters during the afternoon.

