Arraial da Ajuda motivates traffic changes in Funchal

Festival Ajuda Funchal.

Funchal City Council (CMF) issued yet another warning about temporary changes to road traffic in the city, this time for Arraial de Nossa Senhora da Ajuda, which takes place this weekend.

“The City Council of Funchal makes public that, due to the realization of the ‘Arraial de Nossa Senhora da Ajuda’, it becomes necessary to make the following road changes:

On the 26th of August between 7pm and 1am and on the 27th of August, between 5pm and 1am the following day, road traffic on Rua Velha da Ajuda, between Bairro da Ajuda and Rua do Vale da Ajuda, is closed. As an alternative, Rua João Paulo II and Estrada Monumental should be used.

On the 27th of August, between 19:45 and 20:45, on the occasion of the procession, road traffic will be interrupted as it passes, starting at Rua do Vale da Ajuda, from the intersection with Rua Nova do Vale da Ajuda , west-east direction, and on Rua Velha da Ajuda, in the section between Rua do Bairro da Ajuda and Rua João Paulo II”.

As an alternative “to road traffic and public transport routes”, the municipality recommends using Rua João Paulo II or even Estrada Monumental.

As is customary and the law, traffic coordination will be carried out by the Public Security Police.

The CMF takes the opportunity to ask, “from now on, drivers to better understand the possible inconvenience caused and to collaborate in complying with the existing temporary signaling”.

From Diário Notícias

