The Recommended Pedestrian Route Pico do Areeiro – Pico Ruivo is closed due to the occurrence of a landslide that is preventing safe circulation, as reported today by the Institute of Forests and Nature Conservation (IFCN).

The IFCN informed in a statement that it will clean and restore the trail, keeping this Recommended Pedestrian Route closed until the work is completed.

From Jornal Madeira

