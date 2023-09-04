Feeding the Animals on the North of Madeira

Thanks to those who donated some money, and food for the Animals on the North of Madeira.

I doubled up the donations and was able to get the food up to Jerry in São Vicente yesterday.

Dear Tobi…… Thank you so much for your donation of much needed Cat~Dog food.

Your commitment to animal welfare and our organization’s mission on providing second chances for homeless pets in need is deeply appreciated.

Your continued support will help provide positive outcomes for the abandoned animals in our community.

Gratefully yours, Gerald James Harmyk

On behalf of those that have no words…..

Friends of Four Patinhas, Sao Vicente.

