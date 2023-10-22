44 flights were canceled this Saturday at Madeira Airport

A much calmer day today with the airport back to normal after yesterday’s bad weather.

Of the 104 movements, between arrivals and departures, scheduled for this Saturday, October 21st, at Madeira Cristiano Ronaldo International Airport, a total of 44 flights were canceled (23 arrivals and 21 departures). Once again, the strong wind, which reached gusts of up to 91 km/h, was the main cause of the severe constraint on air movement, with implications particularly for arrival operations.

Throughout the day, especially between late morning and early afternoon, and then during the night, several aircraft were forced to diverge – Porto Santo, Canary Islands and mainland Portugal – due to the impossibility of landing on the island of Madeira.

The majority of previously diverted and/or canceled flights were international operations originating from various European countries. On domestic flights, 11 flights were canceled (six arrivals and five departures), according to information available on the ANA website relating to Madeira Airport.

It is estimated that more than 7 thousand passengers were directly affected by the canceled flights. In addition, there were significant delays experienced on some of the flights carried out. Some flights had a delay of more than four hours compared to the scheduled time.

From Diário Notícias

