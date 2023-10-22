Levada do Moinho Trail closed indefinitely

Ponta do Sol City Council has just informed that Levada do Moinho – a pedestrian trail between Lombada and Madre d’Água – is temporarily closed.

The measure is justified because “part of the section of the path shows some degradation, which makes it unsafe for walking. Therefore, Levada do Moinho will be closed until further notice, with an intervention by Ponta do Sol City Council teams expected next week as a way of offering better safety conditions”, says the Municipality.

This Levada is part of the circular route with Levada Nova.

