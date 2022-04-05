PSP ARRESTED YOUNG MAN IN POSSESSION OF 185 DOSES OF COCAINE IN PORTO SANTO

Agents of the PSP Police Station in Porto Santo arrested, in the act, on the public road, a male individual, aged 22, in possession of 15.45 grams (185 individual doses) of cocaine, informed the Regional Command of this police force. ..

In the operation, “an iphone, model 12, 180 euros in ECB banknotes and a motorcycle were also seized”, reads the note sent to the newsrooms, in which it is explained that the “detainee will be present for the first judicial interrogation on the 6th April 2022”.

“With another arrest of this nature on the island of Porto Santo, which is already the sixth for this crime this year, the Public Security Police believe it has significantly affected the distribution channels of narcotic products on the island of Porto. Santo”, concludes the PSP.

  1. What is happening to these beautiful Islands, why is drug and many other crimes happening in what was a peaceful and safe islands for all. Both Madeira and Porto Santo were safe gems in a crazy world. Why are we allowing these people in and why are they ruining our paradise islands? This will further erode the genuine peaceful tourists who want to feel safe and away from all the crazies of this world. Sad. Very Sad.

  2. … Yeah right Candida ?? ,, “why are we allowing these people in” what sort of question is that?,, and how come you haven’t posted about them “ruining our paradise Islands before”? or is it only because it’s been reported today that’s brought it to your attention !!! …

  3. Stupid kid As for who let them in ? You don’t need to look to far Madeira and islands have many local drug users and dealers.

