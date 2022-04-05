CMF will determine “to the last consequences” responsibilities for the ‘hole’ of 33 million

Pedro Calado denounced about 41 million in expenses not accounted for by the previous executive and guarantees that the municipality will resort to civil, financial and judicial instances to determine responsibility for the situation.

Pedro Calado, mayor of Funchal, announced this afternoon that the municipality of the Madeiran capital will resort to civil, financial and judicial bodies to determine “to the last consequences” the responsibilities for the ‘hole’ of 33 million euros left by the previous management, as DIÁRIO had already announced in its Sunday edition.

The Funchal municipality hired an international company to assess expenses and expenses from 2013 to October 2021, when the ‘Funchal Semper ahead’ Coalition took office.

The vice president of the CMF, Cristina Pedra, presented this afternoon the accounts that account for a loss of 41 million euros, resulting from various expenses, debts and invoices that were not accounted for by the previous executive, of which about 27 million euros related to the debt with ARM – Águas e Resíduos da Madeira, and around 1.5 million euros related to the Water Resources Fee.

In addition, Cristina Pedra highlighted that 214 executive proceedings were brought against the CMF, of which 94 have already been decided and have been finalized and without any chance of appeal, totaling an amount of 22 million euros. Currently, there are 135 lawsuits running in court against CMF.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...