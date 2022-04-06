Mercado dos Lavradores will host the Thematic Antiques and Secondhand Book Fair tomorrow

Crafts and Gastronomy will be in focus on the next Thursdays.

This Thursday, April 7th, Mercado dos Lavradores hosts the Antiques and Secondhand Book Fair, in the new space reserved for Fairs and Events, located on the top floor (3rd) of the emblematic building.

The fair runs from 9 am to 6 pm and will be attended by 12 participants.

On the following Thursdays, the  Mercado dos Lavradores also hosts the Thematic Handicraft Fair, on the 21st of April, and the Thematic Fair of Gastronomy, on the 28th of April. These initiatives are the responsibility of  the Markets Division of the Municipality of Funchal.

From Diário Notícias

