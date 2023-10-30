DOCTORS SAVE TOURIST’S LEG HIT BY A ROCK IN RIBEIRA DA JANELA

The woman ended up undergoing emergency surgery and the medical team ended up saving her leg. She remains hospitalized at Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital.

The tourist was at risk of losing her leg after being hit by a rock, while inside a car, in Ribeira da Janela. The violence of the impact predicted the worst, but the intervention of the SESARAM medical team ended up alleviating the situation. The first assistance was provided by her husband, a doctor by profession, and she was then helped by the São Vicente and Porto Moniz Volunteer Firefighters team and EMIR.

The woman was admitted to Dr. Nélio Mendonça in critical condition and very likely to have her leg amputated. Fortunately, the prompt action of the doctors and the emergency operation ended up changing the course of events. Doctors managed to avoid excision and were able to save the leg.

From Jornal Madeira

