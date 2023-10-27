Is this the next generation of Tourist?

Tobi Hughes·
Madeira News

I was a bit shocked to read this comment on Facebook this morning, I just think if you come on holiday and can’t afford to stay anywhere, then just don’t come, and go somewhere you can afford.

It’s bad enough the amount of tourists we have on the island leaving rubbish, shit, and toilet paper everywhere, if you walk the Levadas or go to places tourists are camping without facilities, then you will know.

Plus the amount of tourists disrespectful to the rules, so many walking the closed routes at the moment, and then those stupid ones trying to get the best insta photo climbing waterfalls and getting to ledges, or close to the big waves, just waiting for accidents to happen.

You can’t blame all the tourists for this though, as the government should be doing more, with proper signage, more people inspecting the routes and the safety of people, they want all this over tourism, and the money, but are putting nothing back to clean, and check the trails and Levadas. Also the lacking of parking, (although many places have had parking extended it still isn’t enough) still in all the tourist hot-spots, making all these areas a total nightmare to get around.

Thoughts in the comments below….

Previous ArticleFriday Foto
Next ArticleFriday Foto
Tobi Hughes

12 Responses

  1. Wonder if pushing the idea that Madeira is good for “adventure tourism” was that great an idea ….?

    Reply

    1. Same here in Scotland. The North Coast 500 is a victim of its own success. There can be over 1000 motorhomes on the roads in the summer in an area smaller than Madeira and with similar roads. But no facilities for the wagons. The promotion was originally to boost the b&b trade.

      Reply

  3. “Madeira. Tão Tua”
    No wonder all sorts of toursists, travellers, hikers etc follow this slogan.
    And most of them will not even wonder when they look for parking amid 300 cars at 25 Fontes.
    Because travelling the hotspots in Europe means exactly this…. queing, overcrowded view points, tourist prices, so nothing new when they come to Madeira.

    But people who travel the island for some time see the development to mass tourism – and like me, do not like it. Thanks to a goverment that pushes money and not quality.

    Reply

  4. Sadly, I think the short answer to that question is Yes and I don’t think it’s gonna get better. Madeira started to sell itself to the wrong market around 2020 and it’s got out of control. The only benefit is to those who are lining their pockets at the expense of such a beautiful and fragile island.

    Reply

  6. ja, elk voordeel (veel toeristen is veel inkomsten), heeft zijn nadeel (overlast van deze vreemdelingen).

    Reply

  7. Too many rental car agencies and a dramatic increase in the number of cars on the road. Restrict rentals and increase Sprinter bus type tours.

    Reply

  8. Can you be sure it’s the tourist leave sh*t and toilet paper everywhere?
    What about controlling the dogs that roam the street…they leave mess..probably not toilet paper though!

    Reply

  9. Sadly this is a result from recent years promoting advertising mass tourism in Madeira and trying to obtain awards like Best Island Destination award and other similar awards.

    Reply

I encourage you to leave comments, I read every single one.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© 2021 Madeira Island News | Privacy Policy
%d bloggers like this: