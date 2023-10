The National Emergency and Civil Protection Authority (ANEPC) will send resources to help fight fires in Madeira, the Minister of Internal Administration announced today.

José Luis Carneiro told journalists that this force will be sent “as quickly as possible”, and it is simply “a matter of preparation and projection of these same means”.

The minister said that the request was made at the “last minute” by Madeira’s civil protection authorities to ANEPC.

From Diário Notícias

