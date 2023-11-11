Tourist who fell in Fanal has been rescued by helicopter

The multi-mission helicopter assigned to the Regional Civil Protection Service, together with the helitransported team acting as a rescuer, has just rescued a tourist who fell this afternoon in Fanal, in the Lombo Torto area.

The 39-year-old tourist fell about 50 meters and has several fractures, amoung other injuries. He is now on his way to the Regional Civil Protection Service, where already waiting is an ambulance that will transport him to the hospital.

This is the 21st person rescued by air since the beginning of the year, in an area that is difficult to access, and a very demanding rescue for the team.

From Diário Notícias

