ARAE temporarily closes Penha D’Águia

The Penha d’Águia pastry shops located on Rua do Vale da Ajuda and in Funchal were closed last Tuesday.

The Regional Authority for Economic Activities (ARAE) reported that there was an inspection action against the company in question, within the scope of the activity of this Regional Authority, which had the collaboration of the Health Authority.

“The action determined the temporary suspension of the company’s economic activity”, confirmed ARAE, without clarifying the reason that led to this closure.

From Diário Notícias

