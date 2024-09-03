English tourist dies after falling into the Caldeirão Verde levada

A 57-year-old English woman was the fatal victim of a fall today, at around 2:00 pm, on the Caldeirão Verde trail.

The tourist was hiking with her husband when she fell from the Rochete Bridge, from a height of between five and 10 meters, according to the commander of the Santana Volunteer Firefighters.

At the scene, in addition to the nine elements of the northern corporation, supported by three vehicles, there were also the Public Security Police (PSP) and the Forest Police.

Death was declared at the scene, after which the body was transported to the Queimadas area, where it was collected by a funeral home.

The operation was completed at around 7:30 pm, when the firefighters arrived at the station.

When asked about the dangers of the trail, Paulo Leme said that there are always dangers, which sometimes become apparent when someone takes a photo or when people need to move aside to make way for other walkers, running the risk of slipping.

