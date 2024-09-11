Firefighters, Civil Protection and PSP engaged in searches at Pináculo

The Madeiran Volunteer Firefighters mobilised, this morning, at around 9 am, four vehicles and 12 elements to the Pináculo Viewpoint, following the suspected fall of a young man.

A Civil Protection team was also at the scene, as well as the PSP, searching for the individual who had been seen sitting at the site by passers-by who became alarmed when they lost sight of him.

According to the corporation, no evidence was found that there had actually been a fall at the site, so the search will only be resumed if someone is reported missing.

From Jornal Madeira

