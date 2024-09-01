Miradouro do Pico Alto, a cherry on top of the Ecological Park

In this Sunday’s Jornal Madeira ‘Lost and Found’, they show you the Pico Alto Viewpoint, located in the Funchal Ecological Park. With a magnificent view over Funchal, this space is full of magic and charm, and a beautiful area for walks.

At an altitude of 1,129 metres, the Pico Alto viewpoint offers a panoramic view over Funchal. The silence of the place invites you to linger in a corner that has not yet fallen, at least not in a massive way, into the sights of tourists.

The accessibility of the place itself is another aspect of this little gem located at the top of the Funchal Ecological Park, which is available to everyone without any charge, not to mention the cleanliness of the terrain in a well looked after area.

From Jornal Madeira

