Commission of inquiry meeting cancelled

Convenient.

The meeting scheduled for 2 pm today of the Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry into the Determination of political responsibilities in combating the fires that occurred between August 14 and 26 has been cancelled, the Legislative Assembly services reported.

This is due to the fact that the presence of the President of the Regional Government is expected, who chose to respond in writing to the respective committee, a prerogative that is his due to the position he holds.

In fact, Miguel Albuquerque always said that he would opt to send a document to the committee’s members.

Apparently the communication only arrived at ALM today, with the 2pm meeting having been cancelled.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...