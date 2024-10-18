MIUT prepares route changes due to fires

The organization of the Madeira Island Ultra Trail (MIUT) informs that it will change the race routes, due to the significant fire that affected the central part of Madeira Island in August.

“A large part of the trail from Encumeada to Pico do Areeiro, including the areas around Curral das Freiras and Pico Ruivo, has been severely impacted. For safety reasons, it will not be possible to cross these burned areas,” can be read in the publication made on the sporting event’s social networks.

In response, the MIUT organization says it is already “actively working” on identifying the best possible alternative route on the northern side of the island. “This new route will be determined in collaboration with the Regional Forestry Institution and the Safety Team to ensure safety and compliance,” it says.

From Diário Notícias

