Outpatient Surgery Block of Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital inaugurates ‘Robot Da Vinci Xi’

The Outpatient Surgery Block, at Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital, will now have a new ‘element’, the ‘Robot Da Vinci Xi’, which will be inaugurated tomorrow, in a ceremony scheduled for 11:30 am, which will be attended by the President of the Regional Government, Miguel Albuquerque.

It should be noted that, following this addition, the Outpatient Surgery Block will henceforth be called the ‘Outpatient and Robotics Block’, with one room exclusively for robotic surgery and three rooms for outpatients.

In a statement sent to newsrooms by the Presidency of the Regional Government of Madeira, it is explained that initially there will be five surgical teams operating with the new robot: urology, general colorectal surgery, gynecology, general esophageal-gastro surgery and thoracic surgery.

The training program will begin immediately and will consist of 8 to 10 weeks of training.

“This program includes training on the robot’s own console (for surgeons) and block training for all team members (nursing, surgeons, anesthesiologists, operational assistants and biomedical engineers). After local training, the teams will be invited to attend surgeries in other hospitals and, then, a specialist doctor in the area (proctor) will come to RAM to support the first surgeries”, details the same note.

As for the ‘Robot Da Vinci Xi’, it is also revealed that it represented an investment in the order of 2.5 million euros (2,560,780.00), within the scope of community financing for the recovery and resilience plan (RRP), through the sub-investment contracted with the RAM Health Service, “C01-i05.02 – Strengthening responses in the area of ​​mental health and dementia associated with ageing”.

From Diário Notícias