EasyJet unveils new Luton-Funchal route for 2025

Jet2 are also are making a new UK base at Luton, and will fly weekly to Madeira from next year.

EasyJet has announced the launch of a new route connecting Madeira and Luton in the United Kingdom. The direct connection will operate twice a week, on Mondays and Fridays, starting on June 2.

“The opening of new routes is always a significant step and reflects our commitment to accessibility and expanding the most affordable and convenient travel options for our passengers. We are excited to offer direct connections that reflect the growth in demand for international travel and allow the connection between Portugal and more attractive destinations”, said José Lopes, CEO of EasyJet Portugal, quoted in a statement from the airline.

Following EasyJet’s entry into Cape Verde, with the start of flights between Lisbon and Porto to the island of Sal in October, it will also be possible to fly between Cape Verde and the United Kingdom, namely connecting the island of Sal and Gatwick airport, from March 31, 2025, with a frequency of 3 flights per week, on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

It should be remembered that EasyJet’s first low-cost flight to Cape Verde from Portugal took place on October 29, connecting Lisbon to the island of Sal, followed by the Porto/Sal connection the following day.

From Jornal Madeira

