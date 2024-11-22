Meeting of two MSC ships in the port of Funchal

Two MSC ships are visiting the port of Funchal this Friday. Together they are carrying 9,217 people, of which 6,655 are passengers.

The ‘MSC Grandiosa’ is carrying out 170 disembarkations and 36 embarkations, with departure scheduled for 5 pm. It is crossing the Atlantic, to position itself in Brazil in the coming months. It arrived in Funchal, with 4,500 passengers and 1,615 crew members.

The MSC Magnifica has already made 5 disembarkations and is scheduled to embark 11 times, leaving Funchal at 7pm. The ship arrived from Bridgetown, Barbados, with 2,155 passengers and 947 crew members, and will sail between European ports until the beginning of 2025. As a matter of interest, it will begin a 120-night world cruise on 4 January.

From Diário Notícias

