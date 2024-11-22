Heaviest rain period between 3am and 9am on Sunday

The yellow warning issued by the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere (IPMA) between midnight and 12 noon on Sunday could be worsened if justified.

Victor Prior, director of the Funchal Meteorological Observatory, confirmed to DIÁRIO that the heaviest rain period will be between 3 am and 9 am on Sunday, but explains that this situation may change depending on updates from the meteorological radar stations.

The rain is expected to fall with great intensity, mainly on the South Coast and Mountainous Regions, and may be accompanied by thunderstorms.

The wind will be from the southwest, generally moderate in the coastal regions, South Coast and Porto Santo, and temporarily strong in the mountainous regions, with gusts of around 70/80 km/h, mainly during the early hours of the morning and Sunday morning.

The sea will also be rough, on the South Coast with waves from the Southwest that could reach 3 meters and, on the North Coast, waves from the Northwest with a height of 2 meters.

Next Tuesday, November 26, waves could reach 4 meters on the North Coast, reported Victor Prior.

As for the temperature, the maximum should vary between 23℃ and 25℃ and the minimum between 17℃ and 20℃, he added.

